BARRIE, ONT. -- One driver is has been charged after going more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The driver was going southbound on Highway 400 near Highway 88 Sunday morning when OPP pulled them over.

"You were going to be late for work...now you will be very late," read a tweet posted by the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

Police say the driver was going 188 km/h. The posted speed limit is 100 km/h.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving, was given a seven-day licence suspension and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.