

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A man was taken to hospital this morning after being hit by a light standard that was knocked over by a car in Orillia.

Police say the female driver was attempting to reverse into a downtown parking space when she struck the pole causing it to collapse and hit the pedestrian.

The incident happened on Mississaga Street East around 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics assessed the man's condition; he was taken to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Photo courtesy: Orillia OPP/Twitter

There is no word on any charges at this time. Police are investigating.