Driver parking car hits light post causing it to collapse on pedestrian
OPP and fire personnel at the scene of a car into light standard on Mon., Sept. 23, 2019 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:32PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital this morning after being hit by a light standard that was knocked over by a car in Orillia.
Police say the female driver was attempting to reverse into a downtown parking space when she struck the pole causing it to collapse and hit the pedestrian.
The incident happened on Mississaga Street East around 11:30 a.m.
Paramedics assessed the man's condition; he was taken to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. His injuries are unknown.
Photo courtesy: Orillia OPP/Twitter
There is no word on any charges at this time. Police are investigating.