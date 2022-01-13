Driver of 18-wheeler charged with stunt driving in Orr Lake

A tow truck readies to haul away a tractor trailer in Springwater Township, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022 (Supplied) A tow truck readies to haul away a tractor trailer in Springwater Township, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022 (Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories