Driver nabbed speeding over double posted limit in Essa Township: OPP
Provincial police say officers stopped a vehicle travelling more than double the posted limit through Essa Township.
Nottawasaga OPP posted to social media that the vehicle was speeding 116km/h in a posted 50km/h zone on Brentwood Drive Wednesday night.
The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days after police laid a stunt driving charge.
The vehicle was taken to the impound yard, where it will remain for 14 days.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
More than half of Canadians want independence from the monarchy, survey finds
Canada’s support for the monarchy is waning and could reach new lows in a post Queen Elizabeth II era, a new poll found.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off 'so that not even a fly comes through.'
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths; possible stabilization in two key metrics
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday – one fewer than what was reported in the province's weekly COVID-19 update last week.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'
A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's history
The Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
Montreal
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Jonah Keri's former wife thanks the public for their support -- and wants others to have the same
For anyone who tweeted, posted or otherwise "cancelled" Montreal sportswriter Jonah Keri when his domestic attacks came to light in summer 2019, his ex-wife has a message: it helped. And she wishes everyone had that kind of public outpouring of support.
-
Man with Montreal ties guilty of murdering wife in Denver
A jury in the U.S. convicted a man with family ties to Montreal of murdering his wife in Denver more than seven years ago.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' motorcycle convoy expected to roll through Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers continue to prepare for the planned demonstration by "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" in the downtown area on April 29 and 30.
-
Businesses prepare for five more months of construction in Vanier
For the fourth straight summer, Montreal Road in Vanier will be down to one lane for construction, and businesses struggling though the pandemic are looking forward to this project coming to an end.
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417
The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
Toronto
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto's condominium rental market continues to get more expensive. This is what you should expect to pay right now in the city.
-
Man charged after car stolen with young child inside from North York gas station
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a young child inside it from a gas station in North York Thursday morning.
-
Ontario woman who ordered $1,000 pair of shoes frustrated by delivery mix-up
An Ontario woman decided to gift herself with some very nice shoes for her birthday and ordered them online, but was surprised by what happened when they were shipped.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
‘Zero chance that we’ll be losing our licence’: Flair Airlines addresses federal review
Flair Airlines has addressed controversy over the federal review threatening its licence.
-
'Makes your stomach turn': Kitchener city councillor wants barriers installed at park after crash
“I don't want [children] to fear, literally for their lives, while they're playing in a playground," says Coun. Christine Michaud.
London
-
TVDSB won't enforce masking in schools despite trustees' motion
After much debate, the Thames Valley District School Board trustees approved a motion to require masking in their schools earlier this week. As of Thursday, that is no longer the case.
-
London, Ont. police services board looks for answers on provincial appointments
The London Police Services board is looking for clarity from the province on how it makes board appointments.
-
'Revenge travel': Travellers looking to go abroad leads to long lines and tested patience
The line-up inside Cherryhill Village Mall of people waiting to get into the Passport Canada office began at 6:30 a.m. and stretched down the hall, around the corner and in front of the mall businesses.
Northern Ontario
-
Search continues for plane carrying men with ties to southern Alberta
Search and rescue personnel are continuing to comb a region in northwestern Ontario for any sign of the plane being flown by two Alberta men.
-
Man sentenced in 2018 triple stabbing in Sudbury
A man in his 20s has been sentenced to life in prison for a triple stabbing in Sudbury, but is eligible for parole after 12 years.
-
Sudbury police say vandalism at Ukrainian National Federation is a possible hate crime
Greater Sudbury Police say recent vandalism at the Ukrainian National Federation building in Sudbury is being investigated as a "hate-bias incident."
Windsor
-
YQG travellers can book with confidence: Flair CEO reassures public 'we're here to stay'
Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones came out swinging against “Big Air” Thursday during a news conference about regulatory review.
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 401 in Chatham
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Chatham have been closed following a multi-vehicle collision that sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
-
Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins in Chatham
Fergie Jenkins is visiting his hometown one month ahead of the Chicago Cubs honouring the Hall of Fame pitcher with a new statue at Wrigley Field.
Calgary
-
Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police
On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.
-
Airdrie man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defence
The lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
Saskatoon
-
'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day
The search for a missing Saskatchewan boy has entered its third day.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Man dies in cell after Saskatoon police couldn't find anywhere to take him
Saskatoon Police Service say a man who was in custody — because he had nowhere else to go — died in his cell.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Gun numbers spike in Edmonton with officers pulling, pointing theirs 35% more
The number of times police in Edmonton used force against citizens rose sharply last year, with officers pulling and/or pointing their guns 1733 times, a 35 per cent increase in one year.
-
Alberta to shake up energy market by dissolving balancing pool, consumers to pay off $1.34B loan
The province is making major changes to Alberta's energy market, as losses incurred under the previous NDP government are expected to be charged to Albertans over the next eight years.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals up by more than 100 since last week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals climbed again over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
B.C. farmer plows under 'dream' crop, worries he won't be able to start over after catastrophic flood
A farmer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley who was forced to plow under a beloved crop after his farm flooded, destroying his crops and his home, is worried it could happen again.
-
Vancouver police investigating 3 reports of indecent acts at Langara College
Vancouver police are investigating a series of incidents in which a man reportedly exposed his genitals to students and a staff member at Langara College.