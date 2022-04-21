Driver nabbed speeding over double posted limit in Essa Township: OPP

Provincial police say officers stopped a vehicle travelling more than double the posted limit through Essa Township.

Nottawasaga OPP posted to social media that the vehicle was speeding 116km/h in a posted 50km/h zone on Brentwood Drive Wednesday night.

The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days after police laid a stunt driving charge.

The vehicle was taken to the impound yard, where it will remain for 14 days.