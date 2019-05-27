

CTV Barrie





A 42-year-old man accused of leading police in a pursuit on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst is facing several charges.

Bracebridge OPP officers say they closed a section of the highway for safety reasons late Saturday night after reports of a wrong-way driver.

They say an unrelated vehicle approached the road closure, stopped and turned on the highway driving the wrong way to avoid police.

The driver is accused of driving through a grass median and continuing north before being pulled over and finally arrested.

Police charged the man with fleeing officers, along with dangerous and impaired driving.