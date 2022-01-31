Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Bracebridge

Bracebridge provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Monday morning.

Officers responded after a vehicle left the roadway on Fraserburg Road near Cedar Lane and crashed into a tree.

Police say the 61-year-old driver from Woodville, Ont., was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team attended to assist with the investigation.

No further information has been provided at this time.