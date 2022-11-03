Driver killed in crash on Highway 10 in Caledon: OPP

Provincial police say one person has dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash Thursday morning and said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed a section of the highway between Beech Grove Sideroad and Charleston Road for the investigation.

They ask heavy truck traffic to use Highway 9 or King Street to Airport Road to avoid the closed section of Highway 10.

Police expect the area to remain closed for several hours.