Driver killed in crash on Highway 10 in Caledon: OPP

Provincial police close a section of Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont. (OPP) Provincial police close a section of Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont. (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver