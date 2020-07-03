BARRIE, ONT. -- A deadly collision in Caledon on Thursday night has claimed the life of a 50-year-old man.

Provincial police say the crash happened on Highway 10 north of The Grange Side Road after 10 p.m.

They say the victim was driving a sports car and tried to pass another vehicle but ended up clipping the passenger side and losing control.

The driver of the sports car, a Toronto man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.