Driver killed in collision after attempting to pass another vehicle in Caledon
Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont., was closed for several hours on Thurs., July 2, 2020, for a fatal collision investigation. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A deadly collision in Caledon on Thursday night has claimed the life of a 50-year-old man.
Provincial police say the crash happened on Highway 10 north of The Grange Side Road after 10 p.m.
They say the victim was driving a sports car and tried to pass another vehicle but ended up clipping the passenger side and losing control.
The driver of the sports car, a Toronto man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-serious injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.
Highway 10 was closed for several hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.