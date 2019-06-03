

CTV Barrie





A 31-year-old man is identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 69 north of Pointe Au Baril.

Provincial police say a tractor-trailer drove off the road and hit a rock cut bursting into flames near Flicker Road in the Archipelago Township on Friday evening.

The Sudbury man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.