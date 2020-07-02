BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died in a collision on Highway 11 north in Perry Township.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened late Thursday morning near Novar.

Provincial police said the vehicle was heading southbound when it appears to have lost control, rolling several times on the highway south of Station Road.

The driver died at the scene, according to police.

The name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

Police are continuing to investigate.