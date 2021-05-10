BARRIE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after the car they were in left the roadway and landed on its roof in Caledon.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Forks of the Credit Road west of Highway 10 around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the driver of the white sedan suffered serious injuries; however, the passenger's injuries are unknown.

The roadway was closed for the investigation and allowed crews to remove the car, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with dashcam footage or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Caledon OPP.