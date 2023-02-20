Driver in critical condition after crashing in Bradford home

One person is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a house Sunday evening in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say the collision happened shortly after 6 p.m., in the area of Rogers Trail and Vipond Way.

They say the vehicle left the road and struck the house, seriously injuring the 65-year-old driver.

Police are appealing to witnesses for information or dash cam footage of the incident to contact Sgt. Jessica Irwin at 905-775-3311 ext. 3311 or 705-436-2141 ext. 2030.

Alternatively, witnesses can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.