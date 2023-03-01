Driver in Barrie arrested for speeding 143km/h on city street, refusing breath sample

A 30-year-old driver faces charges after officers say they clocked him speeding along a city street in the south end of Barrie at more than double the posted limit.

According to police, officers monitoring traffic along Mapleview Drive West around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday saw a pickup truck travelling 143 kilometres per hour.

The officers pulled the truck over near Essa Road and asked the driver to provide a breath sample.

They say he refused and was arrested for failing to comply and stunt driving.

The truck was towed to the impound yard for seven days, and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

The Thornton man was later released from custody with a court date scheduled for later this month.