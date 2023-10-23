Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree in Chatsworth

Provincial police closed Grey Road 16 in Chatsworth for several hours on Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

Police say the collision happened around 5 a.m., resulting in a road closure between Concession 5A and Concession 2A.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any charges will be laid.

Provincial police say no further information would be provided "due to the privacy of the driver."

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police reopened the road.