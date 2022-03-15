Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400 in Barrie, finds car has bullet holes

Provincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.

According to OPP, officers received a call around 11 p.m. on Sunday from a driver claiming someone had shot at his vehicle.

Police say the driver reported he was travelling south on Highway 400 between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road when he heard "popping sounds" as two other vehicles sped past him.

Officers examined the man's vehicle and believe they found bullet holes in the rear of the car.

They say they found "a bullet fragment from within the victim's vehicle."

The two vehicles that raced by the victim were an SUV and a sedan.

Provincial police are appealing for any witnesses to the alleged shooting to contact the police.

Police also ask anyone with dash cam footage of the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday to contact Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.