    • Driver headed for lunch charged with stunt driving in Tiny Township

    An OPP radar device indicates a speed of 140km/h resulting in a stunt driving charge, and automatic roadside tow to an impound yard in Tiny Township, Ont. (Source: OPP) An OPP radar device indicates a speed of 140km/h resulting in a stunt driving charge, and automatic roadside tow to an impound yard in Tiny Township, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Provincial police say a driver headed for pizza on lunch break got more than he bargained for after being clocked speeding 140 kilometres per hour in Tiny Township.

    They say an officer pulled the vehicle over along the posted 80 zone on Crossland Road.

    "Dash for pizza lunch cost this 54-year-old Vaughan Driver more than double cheese," Southern Georgian Bay OPP posted on social media regarding the incident.

    Police say the officer also seized cannabis during the traffic stop.

    The driver faces stunt driving and drug charges. He was also issued a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle was towed to an impound yard, where it will remain for two weeks.

