BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police stopped a commercial truck carrying a trailer loaded with lumber in Clearview Township and charged the driver with multiple infractions.

According to police, the open trailer lacked turn signals and brakes, and the load was insecure.

Huronia West OPP says officers also found the driver to be under two driver's license suspensions.

Police seized the licence plates from the truck and trailer and charged the driver with numerous offences.