Driver hauling 'insecure load' found to have two license suspensions: OPP
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 2:12PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 9, 2021 2:14PM EDT
A truck lugging a trailer with lumber is pulled over by the Huronia West OPP for multiple infraction in Clearview Township, Ont. on April 8, 2021 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police stopped a commercial truck carrying a trailer loaded with lumber in Clearview Township and charged the driver with multiple infractions.
According to police, the open trailer lacked turn signals and brakes, and the load was insecure.
Huronia West OPP says officers also found the driver to be under two driver's license suspensions.
Police seized the licence plates from the truck and trailer and charged the driver with numerous offences.