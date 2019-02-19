

CTV Barrie





A 24-year-old Tiny Township man is facing several impaired-related charges after Grey County OPP say he was found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

Officers say the man’s vehicle was partially parked on Grey Road 2 north of Grey Road 4 in Grey Highlands on Friday.

According to police, there was a bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat, and the driver exhibited signs of impairment.

The accused was arrested and refused to give a breath sample.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.