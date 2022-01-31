Driver found sleeping in SUV parked on snowmobile trail charged with impaired

A Ramara Township man found asleep in his vehicle on a snowmobile trail faces impaired driving charges.

Officers with the Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment say they got a concerned call about a man napping in an SUV after driving it onto the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail near Woodville Saturday morning.

Police attended the scene to check on the driver's well-being and arrested him for impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus and impaired operation of a vehicle.

The 55-year-old man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the SUV was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.