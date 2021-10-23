Driver flees scene of single-vehicle collision in Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

Barrie police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in the centre part of the city.

According to police, calls first came in around 5:20 p.m. to a crash near Broadmoor Avenue and Highcroft Road.

There's no word on any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.