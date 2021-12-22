Driver flees crash scene in Springwater Twp

Police charged a driver with various offences following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 26 in Springwater Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, the crash happened near McNabb Road west of Minesing on Tuesday evening.

Police say the suspect ran from the collision scene into a rural area.

With the help of the Emergency Response Team and K9 unit, officers searched the area and arrested the driver a short time later.

Police charged the 29-year-old Brampton man with the following offences:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Flight from Peace Officer

Failure to Stop After Accident

Trespassing at Night

Careless Driving

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle

Driving While Under Suspension

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

The accused has a court date scheduled in February in Collingwood.