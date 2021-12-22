Driver flees crash scene in Springwater Twp
(File image)
Police charged a driver with various offences following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 26 in Springwater Township.
According to Huronia West OPP, the crash happened near McNabb Road west of Minesing on Tuesday evening.
Police say the suspect ran from the collision scene into a rural area.
With the help of the Emergency Response Team and K9 unit, officers searched the area and arrested the driver a short time later.
Police charged the 29-year-old Brampton man with the following offences:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Failure to Stop After Accident
- Trespassing at Night
- Careless Driving
- Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle
- Driving While Under Suspension
- Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance
The accused has a court date scheduled in February in Collingwood.