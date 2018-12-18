

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are looking for the tractor-trailer driver who failed to remain at the scene of a serious collision in East Garafraxa.

Police say the collision happened on Monday shortly before 6 p.m. on County Road 24 at County Road 3.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were traveling in collided with the tractor-trailer.

The area was closed to motorists for several hours as police investigated. It reopened early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may be able to identify the tractor-trailer or its driver are asked to contact police.