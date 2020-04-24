BARRIE -- Police have laid several charges against a Collingwood man after a collision involving a pedestrian.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Downer Crescent and Fairway Crescent shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday in Wasaga Beach.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say they found a small quantity of what they suspect was cocaine at the scene.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, is facing multiple charges, including driving impaired by alcohol or drugs, driving with cannabis readily available, driving while under suspension and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released with a July court date.