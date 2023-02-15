Driver faces stunt driving charge for excessive speed on Highway 10

A young man was tracked doing more than double the speed limit in the Grey Highlands.

Grey Bruce OPP was conducting a speed enforcement test on Highway 10 on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old was clocked at more than 165 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The young man from Markdale is charged with stunt driving and excessive speed offences.

He also received a 14-day vehicle impoundment, a 30-day licence suspension, and a provincial court date to answer to the charges.