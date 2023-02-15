Driver faces stunt driving charge for excessive speed on Highway 10

Photo Radar

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver