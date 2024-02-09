Driver faces a dozen charges after eluding police

An Orangeville driver faces a dozen charges after fleeing police Tuesday morning.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a speeding driver on Highway 10 near 280 Sideroad in Melancthon Township.

Police located and attempted to stop the car that fled at a high rate of speed. Police eventually stopped the vehicle and an investigation of impairment took place.

A 26-year-old from Orangeville was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Flight from Peace Officer

Resist Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit

Drive Motor Vehicle- Perform stunt- Excessive Speed

Fail to stop for police

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis in open original packaging

Fail to surrender insurance card

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle.

Fail to surrender license

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. The accused driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The Dufferin OPP commend the concerned citizen who called into police to report the traffic complaint. Anyone with information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) .