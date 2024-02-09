BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver faces a dozen charges after eluding police

    Police write up a list of charges for the driver who fled Tues., Feb. 8, 2024 (Source: OPP) Police write up a list of charges for the driver who fled Tues., Feb. 8, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Share

    An Orangeville driver faces a dozen charges after fleeing police Tuesday morning.

    Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a speeding driver on Highway 10 near 280 Sideroad in Melancthon Township.

    Police located and attempted to stop the car that fled at a high rate of speed. Police eventually stopped the vehicle and an investigation of impairment took place.

    A 26-year-old from Orangeville was charged with:

    • Operation while impaired
    • Flight from Peace Officer
    • Resist Peace Officer
    • Dangerous Operation
    • Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit
    • Drive Motor Vehicle- Perform stunt- Excessive Speed
    • Fail to stop for police
    • Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available
    • Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis in open original packaging
    • Fail to surrender insurance card
    • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle.
    • Fail to surrender license

    The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. The accused driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

    The Dufferin OPP commend the concerned citizen who called into police to report the traffic complaint. Anyone with information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) .

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Wages up, unemployment down in Canada

    Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News