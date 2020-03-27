BARRIE -- The driver of a vehicle that rolled into a ditch in Caledon on Thursday evening is lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries.

Provincial police are appealing to witnesses who stopped to help after the grey sedan flipped onto its roof in a ditch.

Officers say they were called to the area of King Street between Innis Lake Road and Centreville Creek Road for the single-vehicle crash shortly before 8 p.m.

When police arrived, the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle that was a mangled mess of metal and crushed glass.

Police say several people stopped to assist the driver but most left before speaking with officers.

"Police would like to speak to witnesses of this crash. Please call #CaledonOPP Detachment 905-584-2241," OPP posted to social media.

Caledon OPP is hoping to recover dashcam footage or information from those witnesses to help in their investigation into what lead to the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment.