Driver escapes vehicle fire in Caledon

OPP says there were no injuries in a vehicle fire on Wednesday in Caledon thanks to the quick actions of a nearby driver.

According to OPP the incident happened near Mayfield Road near Hurontario, when a passing motorist noticed the car next to them was on fire and notified the driver in time.

The driver was able to escape before the vehicle became engulfed in flames and was not injured in the fire.