Featured
Driver escapes serious injury after tractor-trailer flips onto car in Oro-Medonte
A tractor-trailer flips onto a car following a collision on Hwy 11 near the 14th Sideroad in Oro-Medonte on Mon., April 29, 2019
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 1:07PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a collision that brought morning traffic to a standstill on Highway 11 Monday morning.
Police say a car and tractor-trailer collided at Line 14 in Oro-Medonte around 11 a.m.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The tractor-trailer flipped onto its side and into a ditch landing on top of the car.
Orillia OPP is investigating.