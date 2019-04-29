

Provincial police are investigating a collision that brought morning traffic to a standstill on Highway 11 Monday morning.

Police say a car and tractor-trailer collided at Line 14 in Oro-Medonte around 11 a.m.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer flipped onto its side and into a ditch landing on top of the car.

Orillia OPP is investigating.