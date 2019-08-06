

CTV Barrie





A flatbed truck ended up in the waterways off Highway 400 near Honey Harbour Road on Tuesday morning.

The truck was hauling five commercial air conditioning units at the time of the collision.

Fire officials say the truck crashed into the metal rail along the highway before breaking through and ending up in the water.

The male driver managed to escape with his dog. He suffered only minor injuries.

The Ministry of Transportation is at the scene to contain and clean up the diesel fuel spill from the truck.

Police say charges are pending.