Driver crosses lanes on Hwy 12 striking vehicles and Ramara business: OPP
Provincial police in Orillia charged a driver accused of crossing lanes on Highway 12, crashing into several vehicles and a business in Ramara Township.
Police say the incident happened Friday night south of Rama Road, involving a black minivan.
Ramara Fire Chief Tony Stong tells CTV News the vehicle was eastbound on the highway and struck a parked van and trailer in the parking lot of the business.
"The trailer came to rest on the subject vehicle," Stong said.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A 38-year-old man faces a charge of dangerous operation.
He is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court later this month.
