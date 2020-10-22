Advertisement
Driver critically injured in collision with transport truck
The OPP has roads closed after a collision between a transport truck and a car at the intersection of Charleston Sideroad and Horseshoe Hill Road in Caledon, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 22, 2020.
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Caledon on Thursday between a car and a transport truck.
Provincial police say the car was travelling north along Horseshoe Road and turned onto Charleston Sideroad when the crash happened.
They say that a stop sign controls that intersection, and the transport truck had been travelling west on Charleston.
The truck driver was not injured.
The roads were closed for the investigation and cleanup for several hours. They have since reopened.
Police are investigating and ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or home video footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.