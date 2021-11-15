Driver criminally charged after Wasaga Beach crash

Barrie, Ont. -

Police arrested a motorist accused of driving intoxicated after he crashed in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning.

Huronia West provincial police officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Mosley Street near Puccini Drive around 7 a.m.

They say the driver showed "signs of impairment," and closed Mosley Street to traffic for the investigation

Police charged the 44-year-old Elliot Lake man with impaired driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 plus, impaired driving by alcohol or drugs and dangerous driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood courtroom to answer to the charges next month.

In the meantime, his driver's license has been suspended for 90 days, and police had the significantly damaged vehicle sent to the impound yard for seven days.