A driver has walked away unharmed after a pickup truck crashed into a business in Barrie on Sunday afternoon.



Emergency crews were called just before 4:00 p.m. after a Ford pickup truck was driven into the Princess Auto store on Bryne Drive, behind the Home Depot.



Fire officials say there were people shopping inside the store, but luckily no one was injured.



City employees were also on hand to inspect the structural integrity of the business to ensure it was safe to remove the truck from the building.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.