

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Georgian Bluffs man accused of blowing over three times the legal alcohol limit after crashing into a ditch is facing charges.

Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened on Monday around 7:30 a.m. on Grey Road 170 near Side Road 15 in Georgian Bluffs.

Police claim the driver's roadside breath test results were over three times the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

"This dangerous and destructive behaviour by some drivers is truly disturbing," says Grey Bruce OPP Inspector Martin Murray.

The 41-year-old driver faces impaired driving charges.

Grey Bruce OPP reports an 81 percent increase in drunk driving charges laid this year over last.