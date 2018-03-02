

CTV Barrie





The OPP say a driver, who refused to stop for police, crashed while trying to get off of Highway 400 in Barrie.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says an officer was conducting radar enforcement along the northbound lanes of the highway when a vehicle was clocked travelling at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but police say the driver refused to pull over. Police say the officer didn’t pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, Schmidt says the vehicle attempted to get off the highway at Essa Road and crashed into the ditch.

The 21-year-old Toronto man was arrested and is facing charges of dangerous driving, stunt driving and driving without a licence.

The Essa Road off-ramp was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.