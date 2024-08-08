Driver crashes into tree, wrecks car and faces charges for impaired driving

An accident in Barrie left a car with significant damage.

On Thursday morning, Barrie police arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Cundles Road West, between Burns Circle and Leacock Drive.

Police say a car drove off of the road and struck a tree on the boulevard. Officials reported that the vehicle sustained significant damage to the left front wheel well and the tire area.

The driver, a 29-year-old male from Barrie Ont., left the crash without any injuries.

After investigating, police noticed that the man showed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving.

Officers took the accused to Barrie Police Headquarters where a qualified Drug Recognition Evaluator conducted an interview and confirmed that the driver was impaired by drugs.

The accused has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.