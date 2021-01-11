Advertisement
Driver crashes into Orillia storefront
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 9:42PM EST
The aftermath of an SUV crashing into the front a children's clothing store in Orillia, Ont. on Monday, January 11, 2021 (supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- No one was hurt when the driver of an SUV slammed into the front of a children's clothing.
OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans says it happened at a plaza along Westridge Blvd in Orillia shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.
The impact of the crash chipped away at the brick structure of the store and sent car parts flying.
It isn't clear what caused the crash, but police do not expect to lay charges.
