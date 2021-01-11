BARRIE, ONT. -- No one was hurt when the driver of an SUV slammed into the front of a children's clothing.

OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans says it happened at a plaza along Westridge Blvd in Orillia shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

The impact of the crash chipped away at the brick structure of the store and sent car parts flying.

It isn't clear what caused the crash, but police do not expect to lay charges.