BARRIE -- Orillia O-P-P arrested a suspected impaired driver after they say he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail along Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte several times.

The 20-year-old driver from Bradford West Gwillimbury was travelling north on the highway late Friday night.

Officers allege he was under the influence of drugs at the time. "Very lucky someone wasn't seriously injured!," police stated in a tweet.

The accused was charged and released from custody with a future court appearance.