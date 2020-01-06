Driver crashes into guardrail several times resulting in impaired charges
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 1:08PM EST
A 20-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man is charged with driving while impaired by drugs after crashing into the guardrail on Highway 11 several times on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020. (@OPP_CR)
BARRIE -- Orillia O-P-P arrested a suspected impaired driver after they say he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail along Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte several times.
The 20-year-old driver from Bradford West Gwillimbury was travelling north on the highway late Friday night.
Officers allege he was under the influence of drugs at the time. "Very lucky someone wasn't seriously injured!," police stated in a tweet.
The accused was charged and released from custody with a future court appearance.