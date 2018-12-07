Featured
Driver crashes into business in Huntsville
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 3:52PM EST
(HUNTSVILLE, ON) – A woman and her child were sent to hospital after she crashed her vehicle into the wall of a business in Huntsville on Friday morning.
Provincial Police were responded to the Shoppers Drug Mart on 51 King William St., just after 9:30 a.m.
Police say the 29-year-old female driver had driven her vehicle over a curb while attempting to park her car.
Police say the mother and child were sent to hospital as a precautionary measure.
No charges have been laid in relation to the collision.