What may have been a simple speeding ticket turned into serious charges for an Innisfil man accused of fleeing police on Friday morning.

South Simcoe Police say officers attempted to pull over the driver when he allegedly raced by on the 5th Sideroad in Innisfil.

They claim he took off at a high rate of speed. "In the interest of public safety, the pursuit was discontinued," Sgt. Dave Phillips tells CTV News.

After a short chase of a car speeding on 5th sideroad ⁦@SouthSimcoePS⁩ say they called off the pursuit - 22 y/o driver tried getting away and wound up crashing into a home on Highway 89 in Cookstown ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/MdZRA2kpN6 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 22, 2019

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house along the highway in Cookstown, east of Highway 27, rupturing a gas line.

"Members of the Innisfil Fire Department attended and were able to slow the rate of gas from the gas leak," Sgt. Phillips explains. "Enbridge has been called to the scene to further contain the gas leak."

No one was injured.

The 23-year-old accused faces dangerous driving and flight from police charges. Sgt. Phillips says further charges are pending.