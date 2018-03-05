

CTV Barrie





A driver was allegedly caught travelling almost twice the speed limit on the 20th Sideroad in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police says an officer was conducting radar enforcement on Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a vehicle travelling 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The car was stopped and the driver, a 30-year-old man from Innisfil, was charged with stunt driving.

The vehicle was impounded and the man’s licence was suspended.