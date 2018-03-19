

CTV Barrie





A Georgina man has been charged after police say he was caught doing more than double the posted limit on Yonge Street in Stroud.

South Simcoe Police say an officer was conducting speed enforcement Monday morning when he clocked a vehicle travelling 132 km/h in a 50 km/h Community Safety Zone.

The 23-year-old G2 driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving.

His licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded.