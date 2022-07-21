Driver clocked speeding well over the limit in Melancthon Township: OPP

A provincial police officer patrolling in Melancthon Township stopped a driver accused of speeding well over the limit Thursday morning.

Police say the 44-year-old motorist from Dundalk "found out the hard way that Highway 10 in Melancthon Township is not the Indy."

The police radar device allegedly clocked the driver travelling 135 kilometres per hour through the area, which has a limit of 80.

The driver was given a 30-day licence suspension, and a tow truck arrived to haul the vehicle away to the impound yard for 14 days - at the owner's expense.