BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police slapped a motorist with a stunt driving charge for having a heavy foot and allegedly speeding over three times the legal limit while entering a school zone.

According to police, the accused was clocked travelling 132km/h while entering a 40km/h zone near a school on Kirkfield Road in Kawartha Lakes.

Police charged the 51-year-old Sebright resident with stunt driving.

The accused's licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was immediately towed to the impound yard for 14 days.

NEW STUNT DRIVING LAW

As of July 1, Ontario implemented stiffer penalties for anyone caught speeding 40km/h or above on roads where the limit is less than 80km/h.

The Moving Ontarians More Safely Act includes an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment, previously seven days, and a seven-day licence suspension upon being charged.

Those convicted of stunt driving could face increased penalties:

A minimum of one to three years for first offenders;

A minimum three to 10 years for second offenders;

A lifetime suspension that could be reduced at a later date to be established by regulation for a third offence, and

A lifetime driver's licence suspension for any subsequent offences.

Before July 1, drivers would have to be clocked speeding 50km/h or above the limit for it to be considered stunt driving.

According to the province, stunt driving licence suspensions increased 52 per cent between March and August 2020 compared to the same period the year prior.