Driver clocked speeding 126 km/h in a 60 zone in Caledon: OPP

A driver in the Town of Caledon will be without a licence for the next 30 days after police say an officer clocked a vehicle speeding over double the limit.

A Caledon OPP officer stopped the vehicle along Mount Wolfe Road, south of Tottenham, allegedly travelling 126 kilometres per hour.

"Mount Wolfe Road is a 60km/h zone," the OPP posted to Twitter about the incident that happened over the weekend. "Those numbers don't match. Slow down!"

The driver was charged with stunt driving, which comes with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.