BARRIE -- A Thornton man is facing stunt driving charges after police caught him driving more than double the Innisfil's posted speed limit.

According to South Simcoe Police, officers clocked the driver travelling 114km/h in a 50km/h zone on County Road 27 around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say, 61-year-old Pietro Marson faces speeding and stunt driving charges.

His car has been impounded and license suspended for the week.