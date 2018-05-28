

The OPP says a driver was clocked going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on a Grey County highway.

An officer stopped the vehicle on Highway 10 near the Artemsia-Holland Townline in Chatsworth Township on Friday night.

The speed limit in this area is 80 km/h. Police say the driver was travelling more than 50 km/h over that.

The 22-year-old Brampton driver was charged with racing under the Highway Traffic Act.

His licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.