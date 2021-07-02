BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes charged a driver under the new stunt driving legislation for allegedly travelling 57km/h over the speed limit.

Officers patrolling Highway 35 in the Township of Ops said they clocked the 59-year-old driver going 137km/h in the posted 80km/h zone.

The accused's licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was towed away to the impound yard for 14 days, an increase from the previous seven-day vehicle impoundment.

NEW STUNT DRIVING LEGISLATION INTRODUCED JULY 1

On Thursday, the new stunt driving legislation took effect with the introduction of a lower speed threshold for street racing offenders on municipal roads.

Ontario increased licence suspensions and vehicle impoundments for drivers caught stunt driving from seven days each to a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Drivers caught travelling 40km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the posted limit is less than 80km/h will face stunt driving charges.

Before July 1, the limit was 50km/h over the speed limit before stunt driving charges would be laid.

Motorists caught driving 50km/h or more over the speed limit where the posted limit is 80km/h or higher will be charged with stunt driving.

Ontario introduced new post-conviction drivers' licence suspensions for anyone convicted of street racing or stunt driving, which include: