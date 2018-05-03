Featured
Driver clocked at 185 km/h on Hwy. 400: OPP
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 12:04PM EDT
A driver was clocked going more than 80 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 400.
The OPP says a Nissan vehicle was stopped on the highway in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday night.
According to police, the vehicle was clocked at 185 km/h. The posted speed limit is 100 km/h.
The 20-year-old man was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
His licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded.