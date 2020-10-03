BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is facing weapons and dangerous driving charges after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase through cottage country.

An OPP officer allegedly clocked a driver along Highway 11 north in Bracebridge at 143 km/h in a 90 km/h zone late Friday night. OPP allege that the driver refused to pull over, exiting the highway and racing through town with an officer following.

OPP say the officer managed to box the driver in, but only for a moment as the man allegedly lurched his vehicle at the officer and steered away.

Police eventually caught up with him in the driveway of a home in Gravenhurst. During a search of the vehicle, OPP allege they found a loaded gun.

A 31-year-old man faces charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from police, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.